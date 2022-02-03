Markets

Siemens Gamesa Slips To Loss In Q1 On Weak Revenues; Adjusts FY22 Outlook - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK), a Spanish wind turbine manufacturer, reported Thursday that its first-quarter net loss attributable to SGRE shareholders was 403 million euros, compared to income of 11 million euros a year ago.

Loss per share were 0.59 euro, compared to profit of 0.02 euro a year ago.

Reported EBIT was negative 377 million euros, compared to positive 14 million euros last year.

Group revenue in the first quarter fell 20 percent to 1.83 billion euros from 2.30 billion euros last year.

In the quarter, Siemens Gamesa signed orders worth 2.47 billion euros, up 8 percent from last year, with order book amounting to 33.60 billion euros, up 12 percent from last year.

Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, Siemens Gamesa has decided to adjust its guidance.

The company now expects Group revenue to decline year-on-year by between 9 percent and 2 percent. EBIT margin pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs is expected between negative 4 percent and positive 1 percent.

