Siemens Gamesa Slips To Loss In Q1; Lowers FY20 EBIT Margin Outlook

(RTTNews) - Spanish wind turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) on Tuesday reported that its net loss for the first quarter of fiscal 2020 was 174 million euros, compared to net profit of 18 million euros in the year-ago period.

The company said that in the latest quarter, it experienced an unforeseen impact of 150 million euros from costs on five onshore projects in northern Europe, mainly Norway. This was caused by adverse road conditions and the unusual early arrival of winter weather, which delayed project execution substantially.

Reported EBIT for the quarter was a loss of 229 million euros, compared to earnings of 40 million euros in the year-ago period.

Revenue for the quarter declined to 2.00 billion euros from 2.26 billion euros in the prior-year quarter.

The company said it experienced an 82 percent year-over-year increase in order intake, with firm orders rising to 4.63 billion euros, and raising the order book to a record 28.09 billion euros.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Siemens Gamesa adjusted its profitability target by one percentage point and expects to end the year with an EBIT margin before PPA, integration and restructuring costs of between 4.5 percent and 6 percent.

Earlier, the company forecast an EBIT margin of 5.5 percent to 7 percent for fiscal 2020, excluding charges.

