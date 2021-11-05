Siemens Gamesa sees profitability in 2022 after narrowing annual loss

Corrects date

MADRID, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Friday it expects to return to profitability in 2022 after blaming its second annual operating loss in a row on higher raw materials and logistics costs, and cost overruns linked to a new model.

High demand for renewable energy generation equipment to help the world's economies shift away from carbon has not been enough to shield turbine makers' profits from surging prices for key component steel, and jammed global supply chains.

Siemens Gamesa said it now expected its margin on earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to be 1-4% in 2022, after -0.9% in 2021. In 2020, this metric hit -2.5%.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Andrei Khalip)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.