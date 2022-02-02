Siemens Gamesa replaces CEO after three profit warnings

MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Struggling wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Wednesday a veteran of the Siemens group, Jochen Eickholt, would take over from Andreas Nauen as Chief Executive Officer, nearly two weeks after issuing its third profit warning in nine months.

"Siemens Gamesa is experiencing significant challenges in its onshore business in a very difficult market," Siemens Gamesa Chairman Miguel Angel Lopez said in a statement.

"We have appointed an executive with a strong track record in managing complex operational situations and in successfully turning around underperforming businesses," Lopez added.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie; Editing by Christoph Steitz)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.