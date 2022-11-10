Markets

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy Posts Wider Loss In FY22

November 10, 2022 — 02:24 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) reported net profit to shareholders of 286 million euros in the quarter from July to September 2022. EBIT pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs was 375 million euros, with an EBIT margin of 11.1%. Revenue was 3.37 billion euros, up 17.8% year-over-year. Order intake increased 53% year-over-year to 4.40 billion euros.

Fiscal year net loss was 940 million euros compared to a loss of 627 million euros, prior year. Revenue was 9.81 billion euros, down 4% year-over-year.

