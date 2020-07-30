Siemens Gamesa posts operating loss on COVID-19 fallout

MADRID, July 30 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC posted an operating loss for the third quarter on Thursday, as disruptions caused by COVID-19 ate further into margins already squeezed by project delays and industry-wide price pressure.

Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) before certain costs were negative by 161 million euros ($189.3 million) and the operating margin on those earnings relative to income was negative 6.7%.

The company trimmed 1 billion euros off its previous revenue guidance for the year and cut its profitability forecast by up to 250 million euros, to a margin of between -3% and -1%.

($1 = 0.8504 euros)

