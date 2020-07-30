Siemens Gamesa Posts Loss In Q3; Revenues Down 8% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) reported a third quarter net loss of 466 million euros compared to profit of 21 million euros, previous year. The Group recorded a negative EBIT pre PPA and before integration and restructuring costs of 161 million euros compared to EBIT of 159 million euros. Third quarter quarter revenues were 2.41 billion euros, a decline of 8% year-on-year.

Siemens Gamesa noted that its performance in the third quarter reflected the impact of COVID-19 on its operations as well as challenges in the Onshore business.

Siemens Gamesa expects to end fiscal 2020 with revenues between 9.5 billion euros and 10 billion euros and a negative EBIT margin before PPA and integration and restructuring costs of between 3% and 1%. This represents a reduction of 1 billion euros in revenues and of between 200 million euros and 250 million euros in profitability compared to the previous guidance.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.