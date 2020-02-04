Siemens Gamesa Posts Loss In Q1, Cuts FY20 Margin View; Orders Surge; Stock Up

(RTTNews) - Shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A. (GCTAF.PK) were gaining around 3 percent in the morning trading after the Spanish wind turbine manufacturer on Tuesday reported significant boost in its order intake in the first quarter amid the rising demand for wind power. Meanwhile, due to an unexpected cost impact, the company slipped to loss in its first quarter, and lowered its margin view for fiscal 2020.

For the first quarter, net loss was 174 million euros, compared to net profit of 18 million euros in the year-ago period.

The company said that in the latest quarter, it experienced an unforeseen impact of 150 million euros from costs on five onshore projects in northern Europe, mainly Norway. This was caused by adverse road conditions and the unusual early arrival of winter weather, which delayed project execution substantially.

Earnings before interest and tax or EBIT for the quarter was a loss of 229 million euros, compared to earnings of 40 million euros in the year-ago period. EBIT before PPA and integration and restructuring costs was a loss of 136 million euros, compared to profit of 138 million euros. EBIT margin before PPA and integration and restructuring costs was negative 6.8 percent, compared to positive 6.1 percent last year.

Revenue for the quarter declined 12 percent to 2.00 billion euros from 2.26 billion euros in the prior-year quarter. The company said the revenues were in line with the full-year guidance of 10.20 billion euros to 10.60 billion euros.

Siemens Gamesa recorded an 82 percent year-over-year increase in order intake in the quarter, with firm orders rising to 4.63 billion euros. This has raised the order book to a 28.09 billion euros. The company said demand for wind power is higher than ever as a response to the transition towards non-polluting energies. The GWEC estimates that global wind power installations will rise from 51 GW per year in 2018 to 130 GW per year in 2040.

Looking ahead to fiscal 2020, Siemens Gamesa adjusted its profitability target by one percentage point and expects to end the year with an EBIT margin before PPA, integration and restructuring costs of between 4.5 percent and 6 percent.

Earlier, the company forecast an EBIT margin of 5.5 percent to 7 percent for fiscal 2020, excluding charges.

In Spain, Siemens Gamesa shares were trading at 15.58 euros, up 2.60 percent.

