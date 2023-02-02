Siemens Gamesa posts $974 mln net loss on higher warranty costs

By Christoph Steitz and Inti Landauro

FRANKFURT/MADRID, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Beleaguered wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, soon to be delisted and folded into parent Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, said on Thursday its first-quarter net loss more than doubled on higher warranty provisions as a result of faulty components.

The net loss in the October-December period, Siemens Gamesa's fiscal first quarter, widened to 884 million euros ($974 million) from 403 million in the same period last year, the company said.

The company last month flagged increased failure rates of unspecified components of its installed onshore and offshore wind turbines, triggering higher warranty provisions that have also plagued Danish rival VestasVWS.CO.

"The negative development in our service business underscores that we have much work ahead of us to stabilize our business and return to profitability," said Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt, who joined from Siemens Energy last year.

