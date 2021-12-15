Markets

Siemens Gamesa Gets Go-ahead For Vesterhav Projects - Quick Facts

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Siemens Gamesa (GCTAF.PK) said it has received the green light to proceed from Vattenfall for the Vesterhav Nord (176 MW) and Vesterhav Syd (168 MW) offshore wind power projects. Located up to 10 km off the west coast of Denmark, the projects are planned to be completed in 2023. A three-year service agreement, with both projects being served from the Port of Hvide Sande, is also included.

"Adding 344 MW of capacity to the grid, powered by winds found in the waters of the Danish North Sea, is another welcome contribution to fighting the climate emergency," said Marc Becker, CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular