Siemens Gamesa expects strong 2021 offshore orders after empty Q1

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Friday it expects strong order intake for its offshore division in 2021 despite receiving no orders in its first fiscal quarter for turbines to be erected in the sea.

An improvement in operating margin before interest, tax and some other costs over sales to 5.3% from a negative level for much of 2020 was partly to due to lower turbine failure rates and lower maintenance costs which prompted it to remove provisions put in place to cover those areas, the company said.

The northern Spain-based company stuck to previous guidance that this margin would be between 3% and 5% for the full year, confirming a preliminary statement earlier this week.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)

