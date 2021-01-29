Siemens Gamesa expects strong 2021 offshore orders after empty Q1

Contributor
Isla Binnie Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT WEST

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa said on Friday it expects strong order intake for its offshore division in 2021 despite receiving no orders in its first fiscal quarter for turbines to be erected in the sea.

MADRID, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Friday it expects strong order intake for its offshore division in 2021 despite receiving no orders in its first fiscal quarter for turbines to be erected in the sea.

An improvement in operating margin before interest, tax and some other costs over sales to 5.3% from a negative level for much of 2020 was partly to due to lower turbine failure rates and lower maintenance costs which prompted it to remove provisions put in place to cover those areas, the company said.

The northern Spain-based company stuck to previous guidance that this margin would be between 3% and 5% for the full year, confirming a preliminary statement earlier this week.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Inti Landauro)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More