Siemens Gamesa cuts profitability target for second time in 3 months

MADRID, Jan 30 (Reuters) - German-Spanish turbine manufacturer Siemens Gamesa cut its profitability target for the financial year 2020 for a second time in three months, as it posted a net loss for the three months to December. It cited a one-off 150 million euro ($166 million) charge related to delays on five onshore projects in Northern Europe caused by adverse weather as the reason for the cut. The company, which is facing lower onshore and offshore prices for its turbines amid global trade tensions, said it now expects its earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) margin to be between 4.5% and 6%, down from previous guidance of between 5.5% and 7%. It had already cut EBIT margin guidance for the year ending in September 2020 in November. The firm had forecast an EBIT margin of 8% to 10%. Siemens Gamesa said it posted a net loss of 174 million euros in the three months to December, down from a 18 million euro net profit in the same period a year earlier. ($1 = 0.9014 euros) (Reporting by Inti Landauro; editing by John Stonestreet) ((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: SIEMENS GAMESA RESULTS/OUTLOOK

