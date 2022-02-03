Siemens Gamesa confirms gloomy profit outlook and Q1 loss

Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa confirmed a gloomy outlook for a potentially negative full-year profit margin on Thursday, hours after naming a new Chief Executive to try to revive its fortunes.

The world's largest maker of the offshore turbines that could help reduce reliance on planet-warming carbon blamed a first-quarter operating loss of 309 million euros ($349 million) on supply chain disruptions and costs, and problems at its onshore division.

Under its most optimistic predictions, the company expects its core profit margin would reach 1% this year.

