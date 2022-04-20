Siemens Gamesa CEO says wind turbine material price peak is not over

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC is discussing raising prices for its wind turbines by more than a high single-digit percentage in some cases as it grapples with stubbornly lofty raw materials prices, Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said on Wednesday.

"For specific materials … steel, copper, others, we continue to observe further non-decreasing prices so the price peak we kind of reached is kind of still in existence," Eickholt told analysts on a conference call after posting a quarterly loss.

Asked what sort of price increases the company might need to introduce, Eickholt said: "we are typically discussing a bandwidth in the range of between a high single-digit percentage and perhaps even above."

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro)

((isla.binnie@thomsonreuters.com; +39 06 8522 4392; Reuters Messaging: isla.binnie.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.