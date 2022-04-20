Siemens Gamesa CEO says wind turbine material price peak is not over

Isla Binnie Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

Siemens Gamesa is discussing raising prices for its wind turbines by more than a high single-digit percentage in some cases as it grapples with stubbornly lofty raw materials prices, Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said on Wednesday.

"For specific materials … steel, copper, others, we continue to observe further non-decreasing prices so the price peak we kind of reached is kind of still in existence," Eickholt told analysts on a conference call after posting a quarterly loss.

Asked what sort of price increases the company might need to introduce, Eickholt said: "we are typically discussing a bandwidth in the range of between a high single-digit percentage and perhaps even above."

(Reporting by Isla Binnie, editing by Inti Landauro)

