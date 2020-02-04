Siemens Gamesa CEO says company acted fast to prevent new project delays

Siemens Gamesa Chief Executive Marcus Tacke said on Tuesday the wind turbine maker had acted quickly to make sure the impact of project delays that dragged it to a loss at the beginning of the year would not happen again.

"We do not take this setback lightly," Tacke said on a conference call with analysts, adding the company was also working to guard against challenges in a sector hit by falling margins as governments phase out subsidies.

"I remain confident that we have the right people and technology in place to help us through a bumpy period for the sector."

