Siemens Gamesa calls EGM after parent's tender offer, shrinks board

FRANKFURT/MADRID, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Spanish-listed Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC on Tuesday called an extraordinary general meeting for Jan. 25 to let shareholders vote on a planned delisting following a successful tender offer by German parent Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE.

The wind turbine maker, in which Siemens Energy owns 67%, also said its board of directors would shrink to three members from ten, reflecting the parent's push to simplify the group's structure and get a better handle on operational problems.

The invitation to the EGM, comes a day after Siemens Energy said it secured 92.72% in Siemens Gamesa as part of its tender offer, which still runs for another month.

That gives it enough time to push through a delisting and get a firmer grip on the troubled Spanish division, which has become a problem for its parent due to numerous profit warnings and issues around its new flagship onshore turbine model.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz, editing by Andrei Khalip)

