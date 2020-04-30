Siemens Gamesa buys Ria Blades

FRANKFURT, April 30 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said it bought Ria Blades, S.A. a business which owns and operates an onshore wind turbine blade production plant in Vagos, Portugal.

Siemens Gamesa said the acquisition completes the acquisition of select assets from Senvion.

