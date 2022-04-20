Siemens Gamesa buffeted by rising costs for wind turbine raw materials

By Isla Binnie

MADRID, April 20 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC is trying to raise wind turbine prices to cope with lofty raw materials costs and iron out complex internal procedures that have dragged the company into losses, Chief Executive Jochen Eickholt said on Wednesday.

Wind turbine makers are struggling to protect their margins as the prices of vital components soar, even though there is strong global demand for renewable energy capacity to stem planet-warming carbon emissions.

"For specific materials ... steel, copper, others, ... the price peak we kind of reached is kind of still in existence," said Eickholt, a former board member of main shareholder Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE who took the helm of the wind turbine maker in March.

Beyond the headwinds buffeting the broader market, Siemens Gamesa has also run into problems developing a new class of onshore turbines.

"There were quite a number of under-estimated complexities," Eickholt said on a call with analysts after the company reported a loss for the second quarter.

The business's problems have caused frustration at Siemens Energy, forcing the parent to review its own financial outlook.

"Two thirds of the difficulties are internal root causes," Eickholt said. "The solution to the internal difficulties specifically we have is not going to be achieved at too short notice."

Eickholt said the company was trying to negotiate price increases "in the range of between a high single-digit percentage and perhaps even above."

"After decades of price stability and even reducing prices we perhaps now have to include the concept of inflation into, for instance, the contracts we have," Eickholt said.

(Reporting by Isla Binnie. Editing by Jane Merriman)

