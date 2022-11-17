Siemens Gamesa appoints Christian Bruch as new chairman

Credit: REUTERS/Vincent West

November 17, 2022 — 11:32 am EST

Written by David Latona for Reuters ->

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Thursday it has appointed Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE CEO Christian Bruch as its new chairman amid the takeover bid by its main shareholder for the remaining third it does not already own in the Spanish company.

Bruch will succeed Miguel Angel Lopez in the job.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

((david.latona@thomsonreuters.com; +34 918 35 68 13;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.