Siemens Gamesa appoints Christian Bruch as new chairman

MADRID, Nov 17 (Reuters) - Wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC said on Thursday it has appointed Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE CEO Christian Bruch as its new chairman amid the takeover bid by its main shareholder for the remaining third it does not already own in the Spanish company.

Bruch will succeed Miguel Angel Lopez in the job.

(Reporting by David Latona; Editing by Andrei Khalip)

