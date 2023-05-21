News & Insights

Siemens Gamesa agrees to sell Windar Renovables stake to Bridgepoint

May 21, 2023 — 12:37 pm EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz. for Reuters ->

BERLIN, May 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa has signed an agreement to sell its 32% stake in Windar Renovables to Bridgepoint BPTB.L, a spokesperson for Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, Siemens Gamesa's parent, said on Sunday.

The spokesperson declined to comment on the price for the sale of the stake in Windar, a Spanish maker of towers for wind turbines.

“The sale of Siemens Gamesa’s stake in Windar is a natural decision for us, as part of our strategy to focus on our core business: wind turbine design, manufacturing including blades, installation and maintenance," Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt said.

