Siemens FY24 Net Income Rises; Comparable Revenue Up 3% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Siemens (SIEGY.PK, SMAWF) reported that fiscal 2024 net income increased to 9.0 billion euros from 8.5 billion euros, last year. Basic earnings per share was 10.53 euros compared to 10.04 euros. Basic earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting or EPS pre PPA was 11.15 euros compared to 10.77 euros. Excluding Siemens Energy Investment, EPS pre PPA was 10.54 euros, compared to 9.93 euros. Profit Industrial Business rose 1 percent to 11.4 billion euros. Comparable revenue grew 3 percent in fiscal 2024 to 75.9 billion euros. Comparable orders declined 4 percent to 84.1 billion euros.

Fourth quarter net income rose to 2.1 billion euros from 1.9 billion euros, a year ago. Revenue rose 2 percent on a comparable basis to 20.8 billion euros.

For fiscal 2025, Siemens expects comparable revenue growth in the range of 3 percent to 7 percent and basic earnings per share before purchase price allocation accounting of 10.40 euros to 11.00 euros, excluding the gain from the sale of Innomotics.

