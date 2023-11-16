Siemens expects sales growth to slow in 2024 after forecast-beating Q4

Adds details on industrial automation division

FRANKFURT, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Siemens SIEGn.DE on Thursday gave a more cautious sales outlook for 2024 after the trains to industrial software maker reported fourth-quarter industrial profit ahead of expectations.

The German group, whose products are used to automate factories and buildings, said it expected its revenues to grow 4-8% in the next 12 months.

The target marks a slowdown from the 11% revenue increase the German industrial heavyweight posted for its 2023 business year, which ran to the end of September.

That is mainly due to muted expectations at Siemens AG's industrial automation division, where sales could grow up to 3% or stagnate.

"This is based on the assumption that following destocking by customers, global demand in the automation businesses, especially in China, will pick up again in the second half of the fiscal year," the group said.

($1 = 0.9228 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz and John Revill, editing by Linda Pasquini)

