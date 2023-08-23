Siemens Energy's wind turbine problems could costs 4.5 bln euros -report

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's ENR1n.DE recently unveiled problems at its wind turbine unit could cost the company up to 4.5 billion euros ($4.87 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

Siemens Energy shocked markets in late June when it announced a wide set of problems at Siemens Gamesa, one of the world's biggest wind turbine makers, just weeks after it fully acquired the business it had only partly owned.

Earlier this month, the company said the problems would result in costs of 2.2 billion euros, well short of worst-case estimates but still casting doubt over whether it would keep the struggling business.

According to Wednesday's report, a special committee made up of CEO Christian Bruch and members of the board had conducted simulations showing that the costs of the problems would be almost three times as high as the amount the company had set aside.

Shares in Siemens Energy briefly dropped in response to the report.

A spokesperson at Siemens Energy could not comment immediately.

($1 = 0.9236 euro)

