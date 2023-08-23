News & Insights

Siemens Energy's wind turbine problems could costs 4.5 bln euros -report

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 23, 2023 — 09:43 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's ENR1n.DE recently unveiled problems at its wind turbine unit could cost the company up to 4.5 billion euros ($4.87 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.

Siemens Energy shocked markets in late June when it announced a wide set of problems at Siemens Gamesa, one of the world's biggest wind turbine makers, just weeks after it fully acquired the business it had only partly owned.

Earlier this month, the company said the problems would result in costs of 2.2 billion euros, well short of worst-case estimates but still casting doubt over whether it would keep the struggling business.

According to Wednesday's report, a special committee made up of CEO Christian Bruch and members of the board had conducted simulations showing that the costs of the problems would be almost three times as high as the amount the company had set aside.

Shares in Siemens Energy briefly dropped in response to the report.

A spokesperson at Siemens Energy could not comment immediately.

($1 = 0.9236 euro)

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.