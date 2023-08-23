News & Insights

Siemens Energy's wind turbine problems could cost 4.5 bln euros -report

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

August 23, 2023 — 10:38 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

Adds comment from Siemens Energy spokesperson

BERLIN, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy's ENR1n.DE problems at its onshore wind turbine business could cost the company up to 4.5 billion euros ($4.9 billion), Germany's Manager Magazin reported on Wednesday citing unidentified sources.

Siemens Energy shocked markets in late June when it announced several problems at Siemens Gamesa, one of the world's biggest wind turbine makers, just weeks after it fully acquired the business it had only partly owned.

Earlier this month, the company announced 2.2 billion euros in charges, including 1.6 billion euros to fix the onshore wind problems - short of analysts' worst-case estimates but still casting doubt over whether it would keep the business.

According to Wednesday's report, a special committee made up of CEO Christian Bruch and members of the board had conducted simulations showing the cost of the onshore problems could be almost three times as high as the amount set aside.

Shares in Siemens Energy briefly dropped in response to the report.

A spokesperson at Siemens Energy referred to the company's Aug. 7 statement saying the cost of the onshore problems would amount to 1.6 billion euros.

($1 = 0.9236 euro)

(Writing by Friederike Heine, Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Mark Potter)

((friederike.heine@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.