Siemens Energy's struggling wind unit unveils $436 million in cost cuts

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa, the struggling wind division of Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, plans to cut costs by around 400 million euros ($436 million) by 2026, according to presentation slides posted online ahead of the company's capital markets day.

The goal was to "simplify organization and optimize overhead costs" while the Siemens Gamesa's onshore wind turbine capacity is to be adjusted according to a refined product and market roadmap, the slides said, without providing further details.

The comments come less than a week after Siemens Energy unveiled a 4.6-billion-euro loss due to Siemens Gamesa, where a mix of product quality issues and ramp-up problems have pushed out a much anticipated break-even to 2026.

Siemens Gamesa will also reduce the number of turbine variants it sells and pause any wind product initiatives in what it says are "adjacent fields", singling out hydrogen.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

