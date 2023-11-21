Siemens Energy's struggling wind division to cut $436 million in costs

FRANKFURT, Nov 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Gamesa, the struggling wind division of Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, plans to cut costs by around 400 million euros ($436 million) by 2026, according to presentation slides posted online ahead of its capital markets day.

The goal was to "simplify organization and optimize overhead costs", the slides said, without providing further details.

($1 = 0.9168 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Madeline Chambers)

