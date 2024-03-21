Siemens Energy: no decision yet on when to sell turbines

adds shares, Bloomberg story, quote, background; paragraphs 3-5

March 21 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE has not yet decided on when to sell the revised version of its 4.X and 5.X wind turbines, but it is working hard to do this as soon as possible, a spokesperson for the company told Reuters on Thursday.

The company's shares jumped 6.4% to their highest in nearly two months after a Bloomberg report said it has been preparing to resume sales of the turbines.

"We are obviously working hard to do this as soon as possible, but the timing is up to us, everything else is speculation," the spokesperson added.

Quality issues with some of its onshore turbines components caused Siemens Energy shares to more than halve last year and led the German government to backstop vital project guarantees.

(Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff, writing Andrey Sychev, editing by Miranda Murray)

((andrey.sychev@thomsonreuters.com;))

