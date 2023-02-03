Siemens Energy: gas and power business supports optimistic view for 2023

FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power sector, expects its business catering conventional energy sources to support its optimistic view for 2023, its chief executive said in a speech for the group's annual general meeting.

Siemens Energy's gas and power segment has been a stabilising factor for the group during efforts to fix issues at its struggling wind division, Christian Bruch said in the speech, which was published ahead of the AGM scheduled for Feb. 7.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Paul Carrel)

