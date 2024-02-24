Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR) Price Target Increased by 10.31% to 16.90

The average one-year price target for Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR) has been revised to 16.90 / share. This is an increase of 10.31% from the prior estimate of 15.32 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 12.12 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 21.60% from the latest reported closing price of 13.90 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 25 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 0.09%, a decrease of 16.83%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.48% to 1,096K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 380K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 497K shares, representing a decrease of 30.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 29.74% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 162K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 182K shares, representing a decrease of 12.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 22.05% over the last quarter.

NOINX - Northern International Equity Index Fund holds 143K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JAFVX - Strategic Equity Allocation Trust Series NAV holds 74K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 0.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 19.53% over the last quarter.

MXINX - Great-West International Index Fund Investor Class holds 51K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

