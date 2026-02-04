Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR) Price Target Increased by 12.46% to 141.27

The average one-year price target for Siemens Energy (XTRA:ENR) has been revised to 141,27 € / share. This is an increase of 12.46% from the prior estimate of 125,62 € dated January 11, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 74,74 € to a high of 210,00 € / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.44% from the latest reported closing price of 154,30 € / share.

Siemens Energy Maintains 0.45% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 0.45%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 0.42. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Siemens Energy. This is an decrease of 5 owner(s) or 9.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ENR is 1.37%, an increase of 5.94%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.73% to 11,872K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIUEX - Six Circles International Unconstrained Equity Fund holds 1,993K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 862K shares , representing an increase of 56.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 343.14% over the last quarter.

BBIEX - Bridge Builder International Equity Fund holds 1,738K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,795K shares , representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 75.12% over the last quarter.

TCIEX - TIAA-CREF International Equity Index Fund Institutional Class holds 1,132K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,044K shares , representing an increase of 7.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 55.05% over the last quarter.

CMIUX - Six Circles Managed Equity Portfolio International Unconstrained Fund holds 1,090K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 341K shares , representing an increase of 68.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 406.01% over the last quarter.

JIJIX - John Hancock International Dynamic Growth Fund Class NAV holds 901K shares representing 0.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 278K shares , representing an increase of 69.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ENR by 294.00% over the last quarter.

