Siemens Energy wins its biggest electrolyser order to date

FRANKFURT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE has won a contract to supply 12 electrolysers with a total capacity of 200 megawatts to France's Air Liquide AIRP.PA, marking the biggest single order of the German group's hydrogen division to date.

No financial details were disclosed.

Electrolysers use electricity to produce hydrogen.

"Other large-scale projects must follow quickly," Siemens Energy board member Anne-Laure de Chammard said. "For the development of a European hydrogen economy to succeed, we need reliable support from policymakers and simplified procedures for funding and approving such projects."

The electrolysers will be operated in Air Liquide's plant in the Port-Jerome industrial zone in Normandy, where 28,000 tonnes of renewable hydrogen will be produced for industry and the mobility sector annually from 2026.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by David Evans)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.