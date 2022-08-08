Siemens Energy warns of deeper net loss over Russia restructuring

Contributor
Christoph Steitz Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/WOLFGANG RATTAY

Siemens Energy, which supplies equipment to the power industry, on Monday warned of a deeper than previously expected net loss in 2022, on a charge of around 200 million euros ($204 million) due to the restructuring of its business in Russia.

FRANKFURT, Aug 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies equipment to the power industry, on Monday warned of a deeper than previously expected net loss in 2022, on a charge of around 200 million euros ($204 million) due to the restructuring of its business in Russia.

The company, which is maintaining the turbines of the Nord Stream 1 Portovaya compressor station, said its net loss would exceed the 560 million euro loss in 2021 by the charge, which is reported as a special item.

($1 = 0.9822 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by John Stonestreet)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters