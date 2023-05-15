News & Insights

Siemens Energy tones down profit outlook on wind sector challenges

May 15, 2023 — 01:00 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, May 15 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies equipment and services to the power sector, expects to hit the lower end of its profit margin target this year, the company said on Monday, adding its wind turbine division remained under pressure.

"Our adjusted outlook reflects the strong demand, as well as the continuous challenging market environment in the wind industry," Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

