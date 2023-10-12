Siemens Energy To Sell Trench Business To Triton For Undisclosed Terms

(RTTNews) - Germany's Siemens Energy AG (SMEGF.PK SMNEY.PK) Thursday said it has agreed to sell its Trench business to investment firm Triton. The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. The sale is part of Siemens Energy's many strategic decisions to sharpen its focus on its core business.

The sale is expected to close in the first half of 2024, subject to approval of the authorities and necessary consultations. The sale is also still subject to the approval of the employee representatives.

Following the deal closure, Trench business' 2,400 employees and 9 factory locations will transfer to the new owners.

Trench specializes in high-voltage grid components including bushings, instrument transformers and coil products, sold under the brands HSP and Trench. Trench has locations across Europe including Germany, Austria, France, Bulgaria and Italy with additional operational footprint in China and Canada.

Tim Holt, member of the Managing Board for Siemens Energy, said, "The Trench business is a small medium enterprise with ambitious growth plans which will be best realized under different ownership. The transaction is an optimal solution for the business and crucially for the employees, as it is for the transformation of Siemens Energy."

In Germany, Siemens Energy shares were trading at 12.15 euros, down 0.41 percent.

