Siemens Energy to sell high-voltage component business to Triton

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 11, 2023 — 09:04 am EDT

Written by Alexander Huebner, Tom Kaeckenhoff, Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE is selling Trench, its high-voltage component business, to private equity firm Triton, the company said on Wednesday, having announced a review of the business earlier this year.

A Siemens spokesperson said employees had been informed about the transaction, adding the deal was still subject to approval by labour representatives.

Trench, which makes bushings, transformers, and coil products, employs around 2,500 staff, less than 3% of Siemens Energy's total.

The company declined to comment on transaction value. Handelsblatt, which first reported the sale, said the price was in the mid-three-digit million euro range.

Shares in Siemens Energy were up 2.7% at 1300 GMT.

Siemens Energy, which has been struggling with losses at its wind power division Siemens Gamesa, expects a net loss of 4.5 billion euros ($4.8 billion) in the current financial year.

Sources told Reuters earlier this year that the group was considering shutting factories and outsourcing production of some component in response to the crisis.

($1 = 0.9431 euros)

