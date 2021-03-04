Siemens Energy to replace Beiersdorf in Germany's DAX index

Index change to take place March 22

Siemens Energy spun off from Siemens AG in 2020

Shares have gained more than a third since listing

BERLIN, March 4 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE, which supplies turbines to the power industry, will replace Nivea manufacturer Beiersdorf BEIG.DE in Germany's blue-chip DAX index from March 22, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE said.

Spun off from former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE last year, Siemens Energy, which also owns a 67% stake in wind turbine maker Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC, quickly joined Germany's midcap index after its listing in September.

Since the listing, Siemens Energy shares have gained more than a third, giving the company a market valuation of about 21.89 billion euros ($26.39 billion).

"The fact that we will become a DAX member so soon after our initial listing on the stock exchange is a great recognition of our company's proposition and the commitment of our employees," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said.

"As a leading energy technology company, we want to actively shape the energy transition and grow profitably."

Beiersdorf will take Siemens Energy's place in the MDAX.

($1 = 0.8295 euros)

