Siemens Energy to rejoin Germany's blue-chip DAX, HelloFresh to exit

FRANKFURT, Sept 5 (Reuters) - Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE will rejoin the nation's premier DAX stock index, while HelloFresh HFGG.DE will get the boot.

The German stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse DB1Gn.DE, which compiles the index, made the announcement late on Monday. The change takes affect on Sept. 19.

