Siemens Energy to delist Siemens Gamesa after successful tender offer

FRANKFURT, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DEon Monday said a takeover bid for Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC would give it enough shares to delist the Spanish wind turbine maker and gain more influence to fix its operational problems.

Siemens Energy, which already owns 67% of Siemens Gamesa, last month launched a 18.05 euro bid per share for the remaining stake, frustrated by a number of profit warnings at the division that have become a problem for its parent as well.

Siemens Energy said it had secured a 92.72% stake in Siemens Gamesa as part of the tender offer, enough to push through a delisting of the Spanish firm at a planned extraordinary general meeting (EGM) in early 2023.

"The integration of Siemens Gamesa is an important milestone in our strategy to accompany our customers in the energy transition," Siemens Energy Chief Executive Christian Bruch said in a statement.

"The path from a fossil to a more sustainable energy world is only possible with a strong and profitable wind power industry."

Siemens Energy said the delisting of Siemens Gamesa, the world's biggest maker of offshore wind turbines, would happen shortly after the EGM. Under Spanish stock market regulation, a delisting requires an ownership level of at least 75%.

The German energy equipment maker said it was still pursuing 100% ownership of Siemens Gamesa and shareholders were still able to tender their stock for one month following the invitation to the EGM.

