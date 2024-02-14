News & Insights

Siemens Energy To Add Transformer Production Facility In Charlotte, North Carolina

February 14, 2024 — 04:06 am EST

(RTTNews) - Siemens Energy said it will invest $150 million to expand operations in Charlotte, North Carolina, creating almost 600 local jobs. In Charlotte, the company will add to existing operations by building the first Siemens Energy Transformer production facility in the U.S. Also, the project will be supported by a Job Development Investment Grant from the state of North Carolina.

Construction of the factory will begin in this year with the first transformers set to be manufactured in early 2026, the company said.

