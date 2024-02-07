News & Insights

Siemens Energy swings to $1.7 bln net profit in Q1 due to one-off gain

Credit: REUTERS/LEONHARD SIMON

February 07, 2024 — 01:00 am EST

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE swung to a 1.58 billion euro ($1.7 billion) net profit in the first quarter, citing a one-off gain related to the sale of an Indian affiliate to former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE.

"The solid first quarter is encouraging, in part also due to project shifts, which are normal in plant engineering, especially with the market dynamics we are currently seeing," CEO Christian Bruch said.

"That is why our focus remains on solving the quality problems in our onshore wind business and making the most of the growth potential for the rest of the company."

