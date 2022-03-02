Siemens Energy stopping all new business in Russia

Adds Siemens Energy's Russian exposure

FRANKFURT, March 2 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy AG ENR1n.DE is stopping all new business in Russia, it said on Wednesday, in a response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

"While we continue to review the extensive sanctions and their impact on our business, we have stopped all new business in Russia," a spokesperson said.

In its last fiscal year, Russia accounted for a low single-digit percentage share of its total sales, Siemens Energy said.

Former parent Siemens SIEGn.DE on Tuesday said it had also stopped all new business with, and international deliveries to, Russia.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Riham Alkousaa)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.