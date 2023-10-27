News & Insights

Siemens Energy shares up 4% after plunging over state guarantee talks

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 27, 2023 — 03:48 am EDT

Written by Tom Sims for Reuters ->

Adds graphic

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE were up around 4% early Friday after plunging the previous day on news that it was in talks with the German government about state guarantees following big setbacks at its wind unit.

Shares were up 4.16% at 0732 GMT. That is only a partial recovery after closing more than 35% lower on Thursday, a move that wiped out about 3 billion euros ($3.17 billion) in the company's market capitalization.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

Siemens Energy shares https://tmsnrt.rs/47b6Hp7

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

((Tom.Sims@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 645;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.