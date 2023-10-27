Siemens Energy shares up 4% after plunging over state guarantee talks

FRANKFURT, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Shares of Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE were up around 4% early Friday after plunging the previous day on news that it was in talks with the German government about state guarantees following big setbacks at its wind unit.

Shares were up 4.16% at 0732 GMT. That is only a partial recovery after closing more than 35% lower on Thursday, a move that wiped out about 3 billion euros ($3.17 billion) in the company's market capitalization.

($1 = 0.9469 euros)

(Reporting by Tom Sims, Editing by Rachel More)

