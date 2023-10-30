Siemens Energy shares recover further as guarantee talks continue

Adds share price, context

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1nDE soared in early trade on Monday, extending their recovery as close talks with Berlin over around 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in project-related guarantees continued over the weekend.

Shares in the maker of equipment for the power industry were up around 10% at 0815 GMT, while Siemens SIEGn.DE, which owns a 25.1% stake, was up 1%.

The recovery comes after Siemens Energy last week said it was in talks with the government over performance guarantees needed to safeguard projects - comments that sent the group's stock to a record low.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

