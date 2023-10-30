News & Insights

Siemens Energy shares recover further as guarantee talks continue

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

October 30, 2023 — 04:21 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds share price, context

FRANKFURT, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1nDE soared in early trade on Monday, extending their recovery as close talks with Berlin over around 15 billion euros ($15.8 billion) in project-related guarantees continued over the weekend.

Shares in the maker of equipment for the power industry were up around 10% at 0815 GMT, while Siemens SIEGn.DE, which owns a 25.1% stake, was up 1%.

The recovery comes after Siemens Energy last week said it was in talks with the government over performance guarantees needed to safeguard projects - comments that sent the group's stock to a record low.

($1 = 0.9479 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams and Rachel More)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.