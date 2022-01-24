Siemens Energy shares hit record low as sell-off continues

FRANKFURT, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE hit a record low as a sell-off triggered by problems at its wind power division Siemens Gamesa SGREN.MC continued on Monday after HSBC downgraded the stock to "hold".

Siemens Energy's stock fell as much as 4.9% to 18.16 euros per share, its lowest since the company was spun off from former parent Siemens AG SIEGn.DE and listed separately in September 2020.

Siemens Gamesa shares were also down 4%.

On Friday Siemens Energy shares recorded their biggest intraday loss after Siemens Gamesa, in which it owns 67%, cut its financial outlook for the third time in nine months owing to supply chain issues and costs related to a new generation of onshore wind turbines.

The move also forced Siemens Energy to cut its outlook and has exposed the problematic stakeholder structure that gives Siemens Energy a majority stake in a business it effectively cannot control.

"Investors are increasingly frustrated at the challenges around the Siemens Energy ... portfolio," HSBC wrote.

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz Editing by Miranda Murray and David Goodman )

