Siemens Energy shares head for 2nd best day ever on hopes for guarantee deal

Credit: REUTERS/CHRIS HELGREN

November 03, 2023 — 08:26 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz, Zuzanna Szymanska, Alexander Huebner for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Shares in Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE were on track for their second-highest daily gain ever on hopes that a deal around 15 billion euros ($16 billion) worth of project-related guarantees was within reach.

The share price increase caps a recovery week for the maker of gas and wind turbines, shares of which fell to a record low on Oct. 26, when it disclosed talks with the government, banks and top shareholder Siemens SIEGn.DE over the impasse.

Since then, the stock has gained more than half and was up as much as 11.7% on Friday, making the group the top gainer among German blue-chips for a second straight day.

"A solution is expected soon, in which Siemens Energy would not need any fresh capital for now. The rise has been quite steady since the panic sell-off last week," a local trader said.

Intensive talks between the parties continued throughout the week but produced no results, with sources saying that Siemens, which retains a direct 25.1% stake in Siemens Energy following a spin-off in 2020, still needed to come around.

Siemens Energy and Siemens both declined to comment.

($1 = 0.9394 euros)

