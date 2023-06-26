News & Insights

Siemens Energy shares continue decline after record sell-off

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 26, 2023 — 03:12 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, hit by a raft of target price cuts and rating downgrades in the wake of deeper-than-expected problems at its wind turbine division.

Citi cut the company to "neutral" from "buy" while Jefferies downgraded to "hold" from "buy".

