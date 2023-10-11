News & Insights

Siemens Energy sells high-voltage business to Triton - source

October 11, 2023 — 07:49 am EDT

Written by Ozan Ergenay for Reuters ->

Oct 11 (Reuters) - Germany's Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE is selling its high-voltage business to Triton, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday.

The purchase price is in the mid-three-digit million euro range, according to business news outlet Handelsblatt, which first reported the news.

