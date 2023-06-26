News & Insights

Siemens Energy sell-off continues, takes market value loss to $8.2 billion

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

June 26, 2023 — 08:20 am EDT

Written by Christoph Steitz for Reuters ->

Adds valuation, Citi quote

FRANKFURT, June 26 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE fell for a second consecutive day on Monday, hit by a raft of target price cuts and rating downgrades in the wake of deeper-than-expected problems at its wind turbine division that emerged last week.

Shares were down 4.7% at 1205 GMT at the bottom of Germany's blue-chip DAX .GDAXI index, taking the group's loss in market valuation to 7.5 billion euros ($8.2 billion) since trading the announcement late on Thursday.

Citi cut the company to "neutral" from "buy" while Jefferies downgraded to "hold" from "buy", following the group's withdrawal of its 2023 profit guidance and the more than 1 billion euros it says it will cost to fix the issues.

"After the warning, while the stock is now over one-third cheaper, investor confidence in the turnaround has been severely impacted, not just because of difficult-to-quantify risks around fixing past deliveries, but also because of the lack of visibility at (Siemens Gamesa)," Citi analysts wrote.

They said depending on whether reliability issues could be contained or not, a price per share of anywhere between 11 and 34 euros was possible, adding it was key what Siemens Energy would say during third-quarter results on Aug. 7.

Shares in Monday traded around the mark of 14 euros apiece, the lowest level in seven and a half months.

($1 = 0.9162 euros)

(Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Matthias Williams)

((christoph.steitz@thomsonreuters.com; +49 30 220 133 647;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.