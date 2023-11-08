Siemens Energy sees electrolyser sales topping 1 bln euros mid-term

Adds background in paragraph 2, quotes and detail from 4

BERLIN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Siemens Energy ENR1n.DE expects more than 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) in revenues over the medium-term from its hydrogen electrolyser manufacturing business, one of the company's board members said on Wednesday.

Electrolysers can use renewable energy to separate hydrogen from water, and the hydrogen can then be used as a alternative to fossil fuels in hard-to-decarbonise industries - making it a potential growth market in the fight against global heating.

Anne-Laure de Chammard spoke to journalists on the sidelines of the opening of Siemens Energy's first electrolyser factory in Berlin, a joint venture with France's Air Liquide AIRP.PA.

De Chammard said hydrogen players needed government guarantees and support for the future ramp up of hydrogen production, as classic financing through banks for projects of the new technology had been challenging.

"This is why we need help from the governments to be able to fund or to finance or even to provide state guarantees for these projects," de Chammard said, adding the guarantees the industry needed were different from those Siemens Energy is currently discussing with the federal government.

Asked about the progress of those talks, de Chammard said: "We will provide more information in a later moment."

Last month, the gas and wind turbine maker disclosed talks with the government, banks and top shareholder Siemens SIEGn.DE over potential help with billions of euros in project-related guarantees.

